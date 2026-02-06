Windsor police are crediting officers’ quick response for helping nab a suspect in the middle of a break-in at a west end business.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the 2100 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and located a man inside the premises. Police say the suspect was seen cutting electrical wiring, causing an estimated $500 in damage before police intervened.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with break-and-enter a place other than a dwelling house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.