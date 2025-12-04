Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner after a frantic overtime period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Wednesday.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen had goals in regulation as Montreal (14-9-3) snapped a two-game skid, including a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Jakub Dobes stopped 29 shots and all three shootout attempts.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist each for Winnipeg (13-12-1), which lost for the sixth time in seven games to end a five-game road trip.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves - including multiple desperation stops - after being pulled in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Scheifele opened the scoring with 1:25 remaining in the first period, firing a shot past Dobes glove side after Connor chased down the puck and set him up in the slot.

Slafkovsky finished off a tic-tac-toe play with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki on the power play to even the score at 9:59.

Winnipeg and Montreal then traded goals. Connor's top-corner wrist shot ended a hectic offensive sequence that featured a broken Montreal stick and a lengthy puck battle outside Dobes' crease, then Ivan Demidov set up fellow rookie Kapanen to tie at 14:03.