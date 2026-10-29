Catholic board eyes expansion plans as enrolment growth continues

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says continued enrolment growth is putting pressure on schools in East Riverside and at Assumption College Catholic High School in west Windsor.

The board’s final enrolment report shows elementary enrolment increased by 126 students this year, while secondary enrolment climbed by more than 300 students.

The board now has 15,149 elementary students and 8,838 secondary students enrolled across the system.

The report also confirmed the board hired 59 elementary teachers and 34 secondary teachers for the current school year.

Board CEO John Ulicny says one of the biggest surprises was continued growth in the elementary panel despite a smaller incoming kindergarten class.

“We had graduated a very large Grade 8 class. We knew that we were replacing them with a smaller JK class. And yet, when we look year over year from 2025, 2026 to 2026, 2027, we’re still up overall 126 students in our elementary panel,” Ulicny said.

am800-news-john-ulicny-wecdsb-sept-2026 John Ulicny, Chief Executive Officer with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. Sept. 4, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

He says the strongest growth continues to be concentrated in east Windsor.

“St. Joseph’s and our secondary panel is our largest school. They’re up over 100 students and I think it’s really a testament to the growth that’s happening in the east Windsor, Riverside area,” Ulicny said.

“Similarly, the St. John Vianney Elementary School in that particular region continues to grow and expand. It has historically been for the last number of years our largest elementary school.”

Ulicny says administrators are developing plans to ease space pressures at some of the board’s fastest-growing schools, including St. John Vianney in East Riverside and Assumption in west Windsor.

“We’re just waiting for the minister to release their capital funding priorities initiative for the 2026-27 school year,” Ulicny said.

The board recently completed an eight-classroom addition at St. Joseph Catholic High School.