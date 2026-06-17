Catholic board approves 2026-27 budget with projected surplus

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has passed its budget for the 2026-27 school year.

The balanced budget funds $356.3M in expenditures through in-year grant revenues.

The budget also includes a $2.33M contingency fund for unexpected costs, and projects a total surplus of $32.3M by year-end, with about half available for flexible use.

Key investments include innovative programs, improved academic outcomes, faith formation, positive mental health, and supports for students with special education needs.

The board says it faced ongoing shortfalls in transportation and special education, along with rising CPP and EI costs that aren’t covered by the province.

The board’s projected enrolment for 2026-27 is 23,250 students, an increase of 325 compared to the 2025-26 budget.

To handle rising enrolment, the board plans to add 18 teachers, four child and youth workers, three early childhood educators, a principal and vice-principal, and 18 educational assistants.

The 2026-27 budget will be submitted to the Ministry of Education by June 30 for review and approval.