Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer, the Royal Family said Friday.

The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.



Though it was initially thought to have been a non-cancerous condition, tests following the operation revealed that cancer had been present, the statement read.



"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."



The princess said she is getting stronger every day with her family by her side.



"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment," the statement read. "But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

