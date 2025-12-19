Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Windsor.

Police launched a drug trafficking investigation and stopped a pair of men on Thursday night near the corner of Ouelllette Ave and Tecumseh Rd, seizing 32 grams of crystal meth, 24 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, 28 tablets of hydromorphone and $1,685 in Canadian currency.

A search of the suspect's vehicle turned up additional drugs and cash while a search warrant was also executed at a location in the 1500-block of Pelissier St where a digital scale and packaging material was confiscated.

Police say the total value of the drugs seized is nearly $6,200.

Two men, aged 24, have each been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.