The crisis for some families when it comes to specialized care for mental health has prompted some to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society.

At the end of February, Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky called for action about children in the area being left behind due to what she calls a "dire lack of mental health support" in the province.



That call for urgent action was to address a spiralling crisis in children's mental health access, with Gretzky discussing instances of Windsor parents turning to the CAS due to a lack of available support.



Derrick Drouillard, Executive Director at the Windsor-Essex CAS, says this isn't an issue that came out of nowhere.



"This is a long standing issue dating back several years. I've been in child welfare for 33 years and this isn't a new phenomenon for me in my career. We've known this problem to have existed for quite a while, but it's become quite a crisis situation. So while the problem isn't new, it feels like it's a lot more intense and pervasive across the province that it's ever been," he said.



In some situations and depending on the community, Drouillard says it varies what's available to families to assist them immediately.



He says they're seeing families who are needing additional in-home treatment care or respite care, and if they can't get it, that's when the struggles begin due to how desperate they are to get their children some help.



"They want to do that within their own home, within their own family, and sometimes that just isn't possible. So they're turning to Children's Aid feeling like, hey here's an organization that would be able to support our child to get access to the supports they need, but sadly that's just not the reality."



Drouillard says they're not the right agency to provide those specialized supports, but they continue to try and work with their community service providers and families to come up with the best possible scenarios they can to support the children.



Until they can get the intense services that would be helpful, he says they're seeking the same kinds of services and supports that a family would.



"If a child had to come into care for a whole host of reasons we become a de-facto guardian to try to support that child and youth. But we're in a similar position of trying to tailor the interventions and the needs to a specific child's challenges and complex needs that they might present with," he said.



Drouillard says they're making plans and searching out the best possible scenarios to try and mitigate the situation, but he absolutely understands the frustration of parents.



This is not just a problem happening in Windsor, as back in the fall the Executive Director of CAS in London & Middlesex said they had six youth in care who were not otherwise in need of protection, but for a lack of access to mental health services.



