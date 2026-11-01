Carve 4 Cancer event raises over $15,000 for local cancer program

Carve 4 Cancer has raised $15,072 this year for the Windsor Regional Cancer Program. Oct. 30, 2026 (Photo Credit: Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation)

Over $15,000 is being donated to the Windsor Regional Cancer Program thanks to a pumpkin carving contest.

Carve 4 Cancer has raised $15,072 this year, bringing the total raised over nine years to $108,500 in support of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The event also announced the winners of the 2026 Best Pumpkin Contest.

Since 2018, Amherstburg resident Lindsey Bareich has organized the event, giving local businesses a chance to sponsor a giant pumpkin and showcase their creativity through unique designs, all while raising funds for local cancer care.

Some of the pumpkins this year included Winnie The Pooh, a witch in a cauldron, among others.

The public was able to vote on social media for their favourite pumpkin design.