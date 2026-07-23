Cars for a Cause hosting car show in LaSalle to support Oneday Dreams and CMHA

A chance to see some cool cars while also giving back to the community.

Cars for a Cause and Oneday Dreams are joining forces for their third annual charity car show on Saturday.

The car show will take place at the LaSalle Event Centre, and all proceeds raised will go directly to Oneday Dreams and the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex (CMHA).

The show will feature a curated display of supercars, custom builds, exotics, classics, and more, from owners across the region.

This year, the Detroit Grand Prix is bringing an IndyCar for kids to sit in and a podium to stand on.

Jay Soulliere, Founder of Oneday Dreams, says there’s something for everyone.

“We have stuff for kids, we have sim racing for the adults, we’ve got RC races, there’s food trucks, raffle prizes, low car limbo, all sorts of good things. And all of the proceeds go to Oneday Dreams and also a portion goes to the Canadian Mental Health of Windsor.”

He says there will be over 200 cars on display.

“We have inside The Hangar which we do from Germany, Italy, Britain, America, all sectioned off by the country they’re made from. And the outside we have classics, scooters, trucks, motorcycles, all sorts of good stuff.”

Soulliere says it’s a great event to give back.

“We’re also able to educate people about our charity as well, we grant dreams for terminally ill Canadian adults all over Canada, but the team is based right here in Windsor. So it’s an opportunity for us to tell the community what we’re all about, but also just provide something that’s really fun.”

The event raised over $42,000 in 2024, and nearly $65,500 in 2025. The fundraising goal for 2026 is $80,000.

To date, Oneday Dreams has granted over 180 dreams for terminally ill Canadians across Canada.

Admission is a suggested $5 donation at the door; kids under 13 are free.

The event will run between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.