Carrousel of the Nations has been named Top Festival and Event in 2024 by Attractions Ontario for the second consecutive year .

The event, put on by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County, took place across the region from June 14-16 and June 21 to 23, celebrating the vibrant diversity of our community.



Attractions Ontario announced the list of winners Monday for the Ninth Annual Ontario's Choice Awards .



Fred Francis, executive director for the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County says the award is humbling.



"It's an honour and it's something we take great pride in at Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County. We certainly have to thank all of our cultural villages, our partners, our volunteers, and most importantly the people of Windsor and Essex that come out each and every year. Certainly came out in record numbers last summer to help make Carrousel of Nations the success it is."



Back in June, Francis told AM800 News the 2024 festival had well over 200,000 visits to all villages .



He says he believes the event stands out because of the diversity in the community.



"We celebrate each others uniqueness, we celebrate each others cultures, we want to. There's a desire to learn more about each others cultures, and by doing that we build a stronger community."



He says preparations are well underway for the 50th anniversary of Carrousel.



"We're looking to do some very special features for the 50th anniversary next June 2025, and the goal is to make Carrousel of Nations 2025 in its 50th year, the best one ever."



Francis says the dates aren't finalized but expects the event to take place in mid-June.



The winners of each category earned the most votes in their designated category, as voted on and chosen by consumers.



Attractions Ontario is a non-profit association, dedicated solely to optimizing attendance for their member attractions.



As the only province-wide trade association dedicated exclusively to the attractions sector of the tourism industry, Attractions Ontario members encompass over 500 public and privately owned attractions in numerous categories such as amusement parks, historical sites, cultural activities, arts & entertainment and adventure tourism.

