Carrousel of the Nations receives $50K in provincial grants

The province is investing $50,000 into Carrousel of the Nations for the 2026 festival.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will get $20,000 through Experience Ontario and another $30,000 through the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund.

The province says the funding will help attract visitors and support local businesses, while organizers say it will boost marketing and programming.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh says the festival stands out provincially.

“For the first time, the Carousel of the Nations is receiving funding from Experience Ontario. I couldn’t be happier because think of all the festivals that have the potential to attract people into our community, Carousel’s right up there,” Dowie said.

He said the event is unlike anything else.

“There’s not a single event like it throughout Ontario, maybe not even throughout the country, yet we have the Carousel put on by the MCC that brings people in to celebrate cultures, celebrate food, celebrate dance,” he said.

He said there’s flexibility in how the money is spent.

“There aren’t strings attached,” said Dowie.

“Their application is that you’re putting on a festival that’s intended to draw tourism to the community.”

The festival marked its 50th anniversary last year and featured 37 cultural villages, including Greek, Caribbean, Polish, Mexican and Middle Eastern.

It’s also been named a Top Festival and Event in Ontario by Attractions Ontario for the past three years.

This year’s Carrousel of the Nations runs June 12 to 14 and June 19 to 21.