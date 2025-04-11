Prime Minister Mark Carney says there are signs that the global and Canadian economies are slowing.

Carney took another day off the campaign trail today to convene his Canada-U.S. cabinet committee today after a raucous week of White House tariff policy.

Markets have been in turmoil since Trump escalated his trade war with the world, only to drastically change course on Wednesday.

There are still steel, aluminum and automobile tariffs on Canadian imports to the U.S., as well as fentanyl-related levies.

Carney says he left officials instructions to prepare the next government for negotiations with the Trump administration following Canada's April 28 vote.

Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed late last month that the two countries would begin discussions toward a new economic and security deal after the federal election is over.

_ With files from Kyle Duggan in Ottawa and Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington