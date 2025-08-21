Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump had a “productive and wide-ranging conversation” Thursday, according to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two discussed trade and “a new economic and security relationship.” They also spoke about “long-term peace” in Ukraine and Europe and agreed to meet again soon. The statement did not provide further details.

Also on Thursday, Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand, met with her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Anand and Rubio’s meeting covered negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as Haiti’s security and overcoming “Hamas’s ongoing obstruction of peace in Gaza,” according to a summary from the U.S. Department of State.

The same day, Anand joined 20 other foreign ministers from Europe, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom to condemn Israel for approving a settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

A joint letter from the foreign ministers said it will “make a two-state solution impossible.”

Trade tensions remain

Trump has imposed 35 per cent duties on Canadian imports, though most goods are covered under the free trade deal between the two countries. Canada is also subject to tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper and automobiles.

The two countries have lobbed tariffs and countermeasures against each other since February. Trump has accused Canada of dragging its heels on border security, allowing fentanyl to cross between country lines into the U.S., among other gripes.

Canada responded with a series of economic countermeasures, including limiting the sale of U.S. alcohol, and residents reduced travel to the States. Trump and his team lamented those latter two responses, according to U.S. ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, calling the country “nasty” to deal with.