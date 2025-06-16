KANANASKIS - Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reach a deal on a new economic and security relationship with Canada by mid-July.

Canada's formal summary of the meeting between the two leaders this morning says Trump and Carney "agreed to pursue negotiations toward a deal within the coming 30 days."

It says the leaders also discussed themes of the ongoing G7 summit that Carney is hosting in Alberta, including critical minerals and defence, border security and gun and drug smuggling.

Trump told reporters this morning that a trade deal with Canada would be achievable, even if he and Carney have "different concepts" of what such a deal might look like.

The president said he is a fan of tariffs but Carney has what he called "a more complex idea."

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., says talks with American counterparts have accelerated in recent weeks.