Prime Minister Mark Carney and the other federal party leaders will be in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Friday at the invitation of the town's mayor, for a solemn vigil.

On Wednesday, Carney and the other party leaders delivered statements in the House of Commons, pledging unity and their full support for the town and the families of the victims.

Eight people, mostly teens, were killed, and the 18-year-old shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RCMP have named those who died in shootings, including the five children and teacher who were killed at a school and the mother and stepbrother of the shooter.

The victims at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School were Abel Mwansa, Kylie Smith, Zoey Benoit and Ticaria Lampert, all aged 12, as well as 13-year-old Ezekiel Schofield and educator Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39.

The mother of the shooter is identified as Jennifer Jacobs, who was also known as Jennifer Strang, 39, who died at her home with 11-year-old Emmett Jacobs.

All eight died on Tuesday at the hands of Jacobs' daughter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, who then killed herself at the school.

RCMP say the names and photos of the victims are being released in consultation with the families, and to "honour the lives lost."

Some of the photos are accompanied by personal statements from their families, including messages describing Zoey as "vibrant, smart, caring and the strongest little girl you could meet" and Kylie as "the light" in her family.