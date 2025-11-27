Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to unveil an agreement with Alberta today which could pave the way for a new oil pipeline in exchange for stronger environmental regulations.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said her government has been negotiating with Ottawa a "grand bargain" that would see the proposed Pathways Alliance carbon-capture project move forward alongside a proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast.

Standing in the way of a pipeline project is the tanker ban, a moratorium barring oil tankers carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes of crude oil from areas along the northern coast of British Columbia.

B.C. Premier David Eby has called on Ottawa to keep the ban in place, while the president of the Coastal First Nations in British Columbia said Wednesday an oil pipeline to the province's north coast "will never happen."

Carney and his ministers have repeatedly maintained no pipeline will go through B.C. without approval from the province and First Nations.

Other areas likely to be addressed in the agreement include changes to Alberta's industrial carbon pricing system, which Smith said last month she was open to adjusting in negotiations with Ottawa.