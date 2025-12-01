Prime Minister Mark Carney will shuffle his cabinet on Monday following the resignation of Steven Guilbeault last week.

On Thursday, Guilbeault resigned as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Quebec Lieutenant, just hours after the federal government announced its energy deal with Alberta.

In his resignation letter, Guilbeault said while he understands the prime minster’s efforts in the face of “profound disruption,” he remains “one of those for whom environmental issues must remain front and centre.”

“That is why I strongly oppose the memorandum of understanding between the federal government and the government of Alberta,” Guilbeault said, noting he made the decision “with great sadness.”

Government sources tell CTV News the shuffle will be small and aimed at covering off the various portfolios previously held by Guilbeault.

The Prime Minister’s Office has alerted there will be a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon.