Prime Minister Mark Carney will select his cabinet members today, and a Political Science professor at the University of Windsor thinks there will be quite the shuffle.

Lydia Miljan says there are a lot of new faces that bring new talents that Carney can choose from, but thinks there's a small handful of ministers that will remain in their current roles or similar roles - such as International Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has told CTV News that Carney's new cabinet will be "lean", with the core slate of cabinet ministers expected to stay under 30 people.

Carney is also expected to return to the use of junior ministers. The incoming cabinet will be a two-tiered team that will also include up to 10 "secretaries of state" but they wouldn't take part in all major cabinet meetings. Miljan says who Carney appoints to those junior minister positions will be interesting.

She believes Carney will select a new face for the Finance Minister role - previously held by François-Philippe Champagne.

"There's a fellow who is the former chair of Goldman Sachs that also provided him advice when he was in the Bank of Canada who is a strong contender. There's also a newly elected Quebec MP who was Finance Minister under Jean Charest as a Liberal who actually has balanced the books."

Miljan says ministers who have done a good job dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump will likely remain.

"He will have known how effective Joly and LeBlanc, and I think Champagne went on that trip as well, were given the feedback he would've had from people around Donald Trump in that meeting. So if it didn't go well, or if there were concerns raised, then we might see some changes, but if the Americans were positive towards that relationship that had already been developing over the last few months then they should have some roles."

She says there will be a close eye on the environment portfolio because while Carney promised to get rid of the carbon tax, the legislation to get rid of it needs to be put forward.

"If he keeps on say someone like Steven Guilbeault in Environment, that's going to really hamper his ability to do that because Guilbeault was so instrumental in that carbon tax. And so he's somebody that while he helped Carney get elected, is somebody he might have to dump out of this cabinet just because of the association with the Trudeau era."

Carney has also committed to gender equality within his cabinet.

Regardless of who is named to cabinet, Carney and his ministers will need to negotiate with other parties to pass legislation in a minority government.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Parliament is expected to return on May 26.