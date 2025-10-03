WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday as trade negotiations continue.

It will be Carney's second visit to the White House since he became prime minister.

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney's visit will focus on shared priorities in a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the United States.

Ottawa has been trying to find an off-ramp from Trump's sectoral tariffs, which are hammering Canada's steel, aluminum and automobile industries.

The Trump administration is also increasing duties on lumber later this month.

Canada and the U.S. separately launched consultations last month ahead of next year's review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.