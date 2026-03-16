LONDON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is wrapping up his latest international trip in London and has scheduled meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles before beginning his vacation.

The two leaders are set to talk about the war in Iran and its effect on global trade, after speaking by phone Sunday shortly following Carney's arrival in London.

The visit comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump urging allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to strike vessels in the shipping route.

A readout issued by 10 Downing Street says Starmer and Trump spoke Sunday about the importance of reopening the strait.

The war in Iran has disrupted global supply chains and is driving up oil prices as exports in the Persian Gulf are interrupted.

Carney has said that despite beginning his vacation after this trip, he will remain in close contact with his staff as volatility in the Middle East continues.