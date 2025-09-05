Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to make an announcement in the Greater Toronto Area today after meeting with his cabinet for two days to prepare for the return of Parliament.

Carney's itinerary says he's planning to make an announcement about Canada's "strategic sectors"' at 11:00 a.m.

On Thursday, Carney and his cabinet concluded their retreat at a hotel in Toronto's North York area after two days of discussions about fast-tracking large projects and providing help to sectors suffering under heavy U.S. tariffs.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday the federal government will be making announcements ``in the coming days'' on help for sectors that have been hurt the most by the tariffs.

Joly said Ottawa is looking for ways to help companies re-tool so that they can supply other industries and gave the example of helping steel makers pivot away from U.S. automakers and toward products for the domestic construction and defence industries.

Carney will meet with his caucus in Edmonton next week before Parliament returns on Sept. 15.