Canada is dropping its countertariffs on the American goods that are covered by the free -trade agreement between the two countries, amid the ongoing trade war with the United States, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday.

Carney made the announcement during a news conference Friday, following a virtual meeting of his cabinet, and the day after a discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement to CTV News on Friday, a White House official said the U.S. welcomes the move, calling it “long overdue.”

The official added they look forward to “continuing our discussions with Canada on the administration’s trade and national security concerns.”

Canada and the U.S. have been in a protracted trade war since February, when Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, claiming they were related to border security. In the months since, he’s stacked additional sectoral tariffs on steel and aluminum, copper and autos.

Products that are covered by the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement — known as CUSMA — are exempt from the initial slate of border-related levies.

Since February, Canada has had a series of countermeasures in place on goods ranging from Florida orange juice to Kentucky bourbon. Countertariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum, and auto products have also been in place for months

The government has also implemented measures to support the industries most affected by the trade dispute, and has been working to diversify its export markets to help insulate the Canadian economy from an over-reliance on the United States.

Several provinces, meanwhile, have removed U.S. alcohol from liquor store shelves, and Canadians en masse have reduced travel south of the border. Trump and his team have criticized those actions, according to U.S. ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, calling the country “nasty” to deal with.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

With files from CTV News’ Brennan MacDonald