Carney to attend pro-Canada rally in Calgary as Alberta races toward referendum vote

Alberta's referendum on Monday is not just about a process to separate from Canada. Tom Mulcair explains how that's just one of ten questions on the ballot.

Alberta’s very complicated referendum Alberta's referendum on Monday is not just about a process to separate from Canada. Tom Mulcair explains how that's just one of ten questions on the ballot.

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected in Calgary today to rally support for a united Canada as Alberta gears up for a separation referendum.

Carney is scheduled to join former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk at a rally for his “Forever Canadian” group ahead of Monday’s vote.

Premier Danielle Smith has put 10 questions on the ballot, including one on whether Alberta should stay in Canada or if it should hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

Tonight’s rally isn’t the first time Carney and Lukaszuk have teamed up to spread a pro-Canada message.

Last month, the prime minister invited Lukaszuk’s group to attend a cabinet retreat in Banff, Alta., and Carney signed the Maple Leaf-wrapped motorhome Lukaszuk has been touring the province in.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a new federal heat pump rebate program while visiting Dettson, a manufacturer of residential and commercial HVAC systems in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a new federal heat pump rebate program while visiting Dettson, a manufacturer of residential and commercial HVAC systems in Sherbrooke, Que., on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi (Christinne Muschi)

Carney has said Canada is worth fighting for and that the country works better when it works together.

The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a rally with Lukaszuk in Edmonton on Friday.

Also Friday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Smith are scheduled to deliver speeches at a conference in Calgary.

The Canadian Press