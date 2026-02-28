Prime Minister Mark Carney is urging Canadians to shelter in place in Iran after it was attacked this morning by the United States and Israel .

Iranian media has reported strikes nationwide, with some of the first strikes appearing to hit areas around the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his offices at the time of the strike.

A statement from Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand on Saturday said Canada is clear in its position that "the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East."

The statement also says Iran has one of the world's worst records on human rights and cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Carney says that Canada supports Israel's right to defend itself and the United States acting to prevent further threats by the Iranian regime to international peace and security.