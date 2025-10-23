OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is setting an "ambitious" goal to double Canada's non-U.S. exports in the next decade to generate $300 billion more in trade.

Carney says Canada cannot overly rely on the U.S. as the country turns to protectionism and lashes out with tariffs at levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Carney made the comments in a speech in Ottawa tonight designed to set the stage for his first fiscal plan, due to be released Nov. 4.

He says the core of his government's strategy will be to spur "unprecedented" investments in Canada over the next five years.

The coming budget will include a climate competitiveness strategy, a new immigration plan and an international talent-attraction strategy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he told Carney earlier in the day in a private meeting that to secure his party's support in the House of Commons, the prime minister must present an "affordable budget" that slashes taxes and caps the deficit.