Prime Minister Mark Carney says staying true to Canada's values is key to maintaining its sovereignty.

In a speech to kick off the cabinet retreat in Quebec City today, Carney says Canada was created by people of different backgrounds coming together to build a nation on the principles of multiculturalism and openness.

He says those principles must be defended as authoritarianism extends its reach globally.

This speech comes two days after Carney delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which called on middle powers to band together in a world of "great power" economic coercion.

Carney and his cabinet are expected to hear from experts in government, finance, community services, advanced technology and global affairs during the two-day cabinet retreat.

Parliament is set to return on Monday and Carney is expected to be challenged by the opposition to take action to fulfil the lofty messages in his speeches.