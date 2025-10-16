TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton, Ont. plant, but that a decision won't be coming quickly.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto, Carney said Stellantis told him that a decision on producing a vehicle in Brampton would be dependent on the finalization of a renewed free trade deal with the United States.

Carney's comments come days after Stellantis said that it would produce its Jeep Compass, and the more than 3,000 jobs that come with it, in Illinois, rather than the Brampton plant.

Carney says he expressed "disappointment" with Stellantis over its decision to move the long-planned Jeep production from Ontario.

Stellantis halted preparation work in Brampton for the new vehicle in February as U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out tariffs aimed at bringing more production into the United States.

The automaker announced the move of production of the Jeep model as part of a US$13-billion investment that will see it boost U.S. production by 50 per cent over the next four years.