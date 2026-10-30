Carney pursuing ‘associate’ EU membership

Canada and the European Union have pledged to deepen their security, digital and scholastic relationships, pushed by what they’ve described as a destabilized international order.

The two-day EU-Canada Summit wrapped up Friday after months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape. Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were involved in talks. On Friday afternoon, they released a joint statement.

All three have said they would like to see Canada become an “associate member” of the bloc. Some countries, led by Germany, have bristled at that term. Conservatives called the summit a distraction.

Here’s everything that happened on Oct. 30, 2026: