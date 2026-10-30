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Carney pursuing ‘associate’ EU membership

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CTVNews.ca Staff
Playing null of undefined
European Union and Canada launch partnership dubbed ‘alliance for the future’

European Union and Canada launch partnership dubbed ‘alliance for the future’

What are the main takeaways from Canada’s deepened relationship with Europe?

What are the main takeaways from Canada’s deepened relationship with Europe?

‘Everybody is aimed in the same direction,’ despite pushback to EU associate membership: ambassador

‘Everybody is aimed in the same direction,’ despite pushback to EU associate membership: ambassador

EU associate membership ‘about sending out a message’ in the wake of U.S. trade tensions

EU associate membership ‘about sending out a message’ in the wake of U.S. trade tensions

‘Greater affordability and deeper sovereignty’: Carney on what new partnership with EU means

‘Greater affordability and deeper sovereignty’: Carney on what new partnership with EU means

‘Alliance for the future’: Canada and the European Union launch new partnership

‘Alliance for the future’: Canada and the European Union launch new partnership

Updated: 

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Canada and the European Union have pledged to deepen their security, digital and scholastic relationships, pushed by what they’ve described as a destabilized international order.

The two-day EU-Canada Summit wrapped up Friday after months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape. Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were involved in talks. On Friday afternoon, they released a joint statement.

All three have said they would like to see Canada become an “associate member” of the bloc. Some countries, led by Germany, have bristled at that term. Conservatives called the summit a distraction.

Here’s everything that happened on Oct. 30, 2026: