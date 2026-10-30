Carney pursuing ‘associate’ EU membership

Canada and the European Union have pledged to deepen their security, digital and scholastic relationships, pushed by what they’ve described as a destabilized international order.
The two-day EU-Canada Summit wrapped up Friday after months of speculation around how a new alliance between the two bodies will take shape. Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were involved in talks. On Friday afternoon, they released a joint statement.
All three have said they would like to see Canada become an “associate member” of the bloc. Some countries, led by Germany, have bristled at that term. Conservatives called the summit a distraction.
Here’s everything that happened on Oct. 30, 2026:
Carney talks associate membership
Key updates:
- Costa calls Canada 'the most European of the non-European countries'
- Von der Leyen and Carney use the term 'associate member'
- Negotiations will continue in the spring. Carney hopes to confirm details by June
How will the new partnership affect you?
The “youth mobility partnership” would build on existing university exchange programs and working-holiday programs Canada operates, while the pact will give Canadian researchers access to European supercomputers.
The newly signed digital trade agreement would include certain sectors into the existing trade agreement. Canada is also working on joining the EU’s “instant payment systems” to make it easier to send funds.
The European Investment Bank will seek to fund projects to mine critical raw materials in Canada.
Canada has also signed a kind of updated competition agreement with the EU that looks to crack down on anticompetitive actions by transatlantic businesses.
The EU’s border agency is also helping its Canadian counterpart tackle migrant smuggling, human trafficking and identity fraud by exchanging information through the European Border Surveillance System.
Canada also became the only non-European partner in the EU’s defence procurement program SAFE, and Carney announced Friday that Canada will join an EU loan program for Ukraine.
What about EU fees?
Von der Leyen talks jobs
Canada to contribute to Ukraine fund
Pentagon says tone it down on Russian rhetoric: Reuters sources
Read the full story here.
Canada, EU can be ‘creative’ with membership
‘Association without accession’
Canadians studying in Europe
Carney takes the podium
Critical minerals in focus
What was that about affordability?
Carney talks competition
Geography is not important: von der Leyen
Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News Quebec Bureau Chief.
Canada and the EU ‘as close as possible’
Canada: the most European non-European country
Carney talks competition
Leaders arrive
What to watch for today
EU economy snapshot
What's on the agenda?
Thursday, Oct. 29
Summit is 'most significant one': former ambassador
"I've been to a lot of Canada-EU summits over the years. This is easily the most significant one," he said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Thursday.
Kinsman said the summit was "going well," but added there was "confusion" about Canada potentially becoming the EU’s first "associate member." The term was used by von der Leyen in September to potentially define the partnership, and Carney repeated it Thursday in Montreal.
Kinsman said the possible title reflects the value von der Leyen places on the bloc's relationship with Canada.
"She’s going to not necessarily defend it tooth and claw, but she feels it does validate her notion that this is outreach to Canada, recognition of Canada as being the really prime non-European Union member in a relationship with the EU," Kinsman said.
'Very unclear’ what associate membership looks like: Axworthy
For example, he said leaders discussed a program to invite Canadian students to Europe but didn't say anything about inviting European students to Canada.
"While advancing on our ability to co-operate with Europe is a good idea, what we've heard so far is very ambiguous," Axworthy said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Thursday.
"... So, where is the reciprocity in this?"
He said it's "very unclear" what a possible associate membership with the European Union would look like.
"I'm saying it's worth an effort to make these connections, but let’s make sure that they're balanced, that they're fair, that Canada is not simply providing more natural resources.“
Axworthy also said issues such as the threat of artificial intelligence and concerns about migration were missing in the talks.
'Our alliance is not against anybody. It’s for ourselves’: EU official
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said the partnership is more important than ever, given the current geopolitical climate.
“There are countries in the world that want to see a world where whoever has the power can take what they want,” Kallas said. However, she added, most countries want a world based on “some kind of rules.”
Kallas said it is important for the EU to collaborate with “like-minded partners” on shared goals, such as advancing AI, education, trade and security.
Anand emphasized Canada’s goal of building its own national resilience.
“We will enter into partnerships and alliances with countries around the world where that enables us to reach our strategic autonomy,” Anand said. “The EU stands at the forefront of that priority list.”
Both agreed the alliance is not solely a response to the effects of Trump’s tariff war on Canada.
“It’s not about any other country. It’s about us... I think our alliance is not against anybody. It’s for ourselves,” Kallas said.
Carney, von der Leyen both want Canada as 'associate member'
AI investment keeps job in Canada: Solomon
Digital trade, culture co-operation, poutine on the menu
Canada-EU business roundtable
Canada treating U.S. ‘extremely nicely’: Trump
Carney avoids details of U.S. trade talks
‘Ultimately, the U.S. will see the benefit’: Carney
‘The nomenclature doesn’t matter’: Carney
U.S. ‘not behaving like an ally’
Carney comments on premier's absence
Carney talks AI
He remarked the building blocks of AI were created in Canada, by Geoffrey Hinton, among others.
Genevieve Beauchemin, CTV News Quebec Bureau Chief. With files from CTVNews.ca journalist Luca Caruso-Moro and Reuters.
Canada ‘well positioned’ to increase EU exports: TD
Von der Leyen's speech
Von der Leyen quotes Leonard Cohen
Canada, EU co-working on AI laws
The world order’s ‘decay’
Work, study and research exchange
‘Association without accession’
Canada’s part in EU history
Monnet is credited as a forefather of the present-day European Union. Referring to his time in Canada, von der Leyen said, “It could even be argued that it would later help to change the course of European history.”
This is ‘grand’ theatre: Poilievre
'We have never felt closer'
Renewed relationships, greener economies
Quebec's leader absent
“Diplomacy requires building relationships and seizing opportunities to defend our interests. Not sulking because we don’t have a microphone,” he wrote on X.