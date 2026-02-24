OTTAWA — Four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Carney is promising $2 billion in military aid and more sanctions on Russia.

Carney says the new sanctions will target 100 vessels in the "shadow fleet" which are involved in attempts to evade sanctions on Russian oil sales.

Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2014, taking control of Crimea and claiming other parts of the country, before launching its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Carney says Canada will support Ukraine "for the long haul" and that Russia is failing to meet its military, strategic and economic objectives.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Canadians are "steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and that, despite the "senseless loss of life," Ukrainians are inspiring the world with their courage.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she is also announcing sanctions against individuals and entities related to Russia's efforts to target Ukraine's electricity grid during an exceptionally cold winter.