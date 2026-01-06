PARIS — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the future of Greenland will be "solely" up to the people of Denmark and Greenland.

Carney is reacting to new comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration about his desire to annex Greenland.

Carney met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Paris this morning ahead of a meeting of Ukraine's allies to discuss security guarantees for that country.

Frederiksen thanked Carney for his support and commitment to working together as NATO allies.

Trump openly mused about annexing Greenland on Sunday and on Monday White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Greenland should be part of the U.S., in spite of Frederiksen's warning that a U.S. takeover would be the end of NATO.

Carney's statement echoed one made in a joint letter issued today by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

— written by David Baxter in Ottawa and Craig Lord in Paris, with files from The Associated Press