As the 2025 federal election campaign draws to a close, Liberal Leader Mark Carney made his last pitch to voters in Windsor-Essex on Saturday evening.

Filled with repeated hockey references and jabs at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney, with his back-pointed to the Ambassador Bridge, centered his remarks on Canada-U.S. relations.

"We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy that works for everyone," Carney told a crowd of close to 1,000 people.

Saturday marked Carney's second trip to Windsor since the election campaign was triggered in late-March.

"So, the question is, imagine what we could do with a strong positive mandate in this election. That's what we need, that mandate," Carney said.

"We need a strong positive mandate because as President Trump has made clear yet again in the last few days, he is trying to break us, so America can own us."

On the final day of campaigning Sunday, Carney was expected to spend the day in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C., meeting with volunteers and supporters.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to host multiple rallies across Ontario.

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had plans to campaign in B.C.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian with files from The Canadian Press