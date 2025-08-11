OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Prime Minister Mark Carney's popularity is cooling off in the summer, but still remains broadly positive.

Abacus Data says the Carney-led Liberal government's approval dipped to 50 per cent in its latest polling, down two percentage points compared to mid-July and the lowest level since March.

Canadians were surveyed in the week after U.S. President Donald Trump levied new 35 per cent tariffs on Canada _ seemingly a consequence of failing to secure a new trade deal by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Carney himself maintains a positive net approval rating despite a couple percentage points of mild cooling.

Abacus CEO David Coletto says the drop in popularity could be tied to a lack of perceived progress on key domestic files and ongoing high-profile international negotiations.

Despite a modest cooldown for the Liberals, the polling firm says political preference has been largely unchanged through the summer.