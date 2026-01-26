OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says it's no coincidence U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs threat against Canada comes just ahead of negotiations on renewing North America's main free-trade pact.

In a weekend social media post in which he referred to Carney as "governor," Trump threatened to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa reaches a trade deal with China.

In Ottawa today, Carney was asked what he makes of Trump's recent threat and his decision to withdraw an invitation for the prime minister to join his new "Board of Peace."

Carney said Trump is a "strong negotiator" and that "some" of the president's comments and positioning should be "viewed in the broader context of that."

Carney also said he won't respond to every social media post or comment made by the president.

The prime minister has maintained his new agreement with Beijing to sort out long-standing trade tensions over electric vehicles and agricultural products is consistent with Canada's trade agreement with the United States and Mexico.