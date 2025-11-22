JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney has had Canada launch a partnership with India and Australia on emerging technologies while at the G20 summit in South Africa.

The trilateral agreement aims to have the three democracies work together to diversify supply chains, use clean energy and help with further uptake of artificial intelligence.

The move comes as Canada resets its relationship with India after two years of strain related to the RCMP saying New Delhi has a role in the murder and extortion of Canadian citizens.

Carney is in Johannesburg for the G20 summit, where most leaders endorsed a joint declaration despite a U.S. boycott.

The statement includes language on climate change, women’s rights and the Middle East that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had pushed back on at various points this year.

This afternoon, Carney is taking part in an event between the European Union and Vietnam, which is chairing a trade bloc of Pacific Rim countries including Canada who believe in rules-based trade.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press