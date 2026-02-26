OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves today for a 10-day visit to India, Australia and Japan.

It's Carney's first international trip since his headline-making speech in Davos that called for middle powers to band together.

It will give Carney a chance to put his words into action as he visits three countries that are significant powers in the region.

Experts say the Davos speech changed how Canada is viewed by some countries.

But it's still not clear how much Carney will be able to accomplish with the trip, or whether he will sign significant trade deals.

While Canada has a good relationship with both Australia and Japan, Carney is working to reset Canada's relations with India after a diplomatic crisis that erupted in 2023.