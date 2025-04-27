OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney is briefly pausing his election campaign today to express condolences to victims and their families after a vehicle attack in Vancouver on Saturday killed nine people and injured many more.

"Last night, families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or a daughter. Those families are living every family's worst nightmare,'' Carney said in Hamilton, Ont.

"I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you. I know that Canadians are united with you.''



Carney said he has been briefed by Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and his national security adviser and will be meeting with B.C. Premier David Eby and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim later today.

McGuinty also has spoken with B.C. Public Safety Minister Garry Begg.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai said a 30-year-old local man was arrested after an SUV plowed through a crowded South Vancouver street at high speed, leaving a trail of wreckage and victims on the ground.

Carney was supposed to meet with supporters in Hamilton at 8 a.m. but the event was scrubbed. He instead held a 10 a.m. news conference before heading for a campaign event in Saskatoon.

Carney was set to travel to Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria following the Saskatchewan event but his team has not confirmed those events are still going ahead.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was due to host multiple rallies across Ontario. His campaign says he is meeting with members of the Filipino community at a church in Mississauga today before issuing a statement.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had multiple campaign stops planned in Penticton, Vancouver, New Westminster and Coquitlam in B.C. He was also expected to visit the Vaisakhi parade in Oliver, B.C. to celebrate the Sikh holiday.

It's not immediately clear if his schedule will change due to the attack in Vancouver.

Recent polls show the Liberals are leading in the race but remain in a head-to-head battle with the Conservatives. Voters head to the polls on Monday.