Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet has been sworn in at Rideau Hall and includes two dozen new faces and several longtime ministers.

Among the rookies are former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, Northwest Territories’ Rebecca Alty, Marjorie Michel, who was elected in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Papineau riding, and former special adviser to Carney at the Bank of Canada and Goldman Sachs CEO Tim Hodgson.

Also joining the front bench are former broadcaster Evan Solomon, lawyer and one of the Liberals’ two MPs in Alberta Eleanor Olszewski, and engineer and survivor of the École Polytechnique mass shooting Nathalie Provost.

There are also several returning longtime ministers from Trudeau’s cabinet, including François-Philippe Champagne, Dominic LeBlanc, Melanie Joly, Steven MacKinnon, Steven Guilbeault and Chrystia Freeland.

Core Trudeau team keeps senior roles

Freeland — who spent more than five years as Trudeau’s top deputy — resigned last December amid escalating tensions with the prime minister. Despite running against him for the Liberal leadership, Freeland got a seat on Carney’s election-time caretaker cabinet in mid-March.

She’s staying on as minister of transport and internal trade.

LeBlanc, meanwhile, becomes minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, intergovernmental affairs, and One Canadian Economy. Throughout the election campaign, Carney pitched himself as the best candidate to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, and promised to break down interprovincial trade barriers by Canada Day.

LeBlanc has been an MP since 2000 and a member of cabinet since 2015. He is a childhood friend of Trudeau’s and the son of former governor general Roméo LeBlanc.

Tapped to head up some of the biggest portfolios, including foreign affairs, finance, justice and defence, are a dozen prominent Trudeau-era cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, housing, immigration, and energy and natural resources — three files on which Trudeau’s government faced harsh criticism — will be taken over by first-time ministers.

Carney has also appointed an associate minister of defence attached to the veterans affairs portfolio, along with a secretary of state of defence procurement, seemingly signalling a focus on the military and spending. Military spending was his most expensive campaign promise, totalling more than $18 billion over four years, according to his costed platform.

Carney also pledged to move up the date by which Canada will reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of GDP on defence, promising to do so at least two years ahead of Trudeau’s timeline.

Committing to uphold gender parity, a precedent set by his predecessor Trudeau, Carney’s cabinet is made up of 14 men and 14 women, excluding himself.

Heading into Rideau Hall ahead of the swearing-in, Carney said he was “ready to go,” when asked by reporters how he was feeling.

Who’s out

Carney’s decision to implement a two-tiered team — made up of a cabinet and ministry — marks the return to a practice used by past prime ministers, though not Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office is framing it as a leaner and more focused cabinet made up of fewer members.

The prime minister’s cabinet is comprised of 28 people, plus a ministry of 10 people. Trudeau had a cabinet of 39 when he stepped down in January, whereas Carney had 24 people in the election-era caretaker cabinet he put in place in March.

Three MPs who were promoted to cabinet in mid-March — Arielle Kayabaga, Kody Blois and Ali Ehsassi — have been removed, giving them only eight and a half weeks on the front bench.

Others who Trudeau brought in during his late-December shuffle, including Terry Duguid, Nate Erskine-Smith, Rachel Bendayan and Elisabeth Briere, are also not on Carney’s list.

Two longtime Trudeau ministers, however, will not be joining Carney’s front bench.

Jonathan Wilkinson, who served as environment and climate change minister from 2019 to 2021, and as energy and natural resources minister as of 2021, confirmed on social media Tuesday he’s out of Carney’s cabinet.

“The privilege of serving this country over the past seven years remains one of the greatest honours of my life,” Wilkinson wrote in a statement posted to X.

Former Toronto Police Service chief and cabinet minister since 2018 Bill Blair is also no longer a member of cabinet. Most recently, Blair headed up the national defence portfolio.

Marci Surkes, the chief strategy officer and managing director at Compass Rose, said in an interview with CTV News on Monday that deciding who is going to be in the ministry “sets the tone for the entirety of the mandate.”

“The prime consideration for Mr. Carney is going to be ‘who has the skills to take the decisions and to lead at this critical moment for our country?’ Period. End of sentence,” said Surkes, who played key roles behind the scenes during Justin Trudeau’s tenure.

According to Nanos Research, meanwhile, the two top priorities for Canadians when the House of Commons returns at the end of the month are dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump, and cooperation among parliamentarians.

Here is the full list of Carney’s cabinet:

Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Making up the ministry are 10 secretaries of state: