WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived at the White House for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney was set to arrive at 11:30 a.m. with the Oval Office meeting to take place at 11:45 a.m. but his arrival was delayed about 25 minutes.

The two world leaders will discuss U.S.-Canada relations in the wake of a trade war initiated by Trump shortly after he assumed office at the outset of the year.

Trump set the tone in a post on his social media account on Truth Social just ahead of Carney's arrival, repeating his criticisms about Canada and insisting the U.S. does not need Canadian cars, energy and lumber.

Trump wrote that his "only question of consequence" will be why America is propping up the Canadian economy and providing "free" military protection.

Carney will be joined in the meeting by Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Ambassador Kirsten Hillman, along with several other senior officials.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said ahead of the meeting he believes Carney will "give it everything he can" today.