Carmaker recalls thousands of vehicles in Canada citing a ‘safety risk’

In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo a wheel on a 2019 Ford Expedition 4x4 is displayed. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Ford has issued a recall for more than 16,000 Ford Expedition models citing a “safety risk” with the centre console that could cause injury.

In a recall posted on Transport Canada, first on June 9 and updated 10 days later, the automaker said the chrome plating on the centre console on certain SUV vehicles could “bubble and peel.”

“If this happens, sharp edges can be created,” the recall said, adding that the exposed sharp edges “can increase the risk of injury.”

The recall affects Ford Expedition models from the years 2018 to 2024, the notice said.

“Ford will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to inspect and, if necessary, replace the centre console,” the recall added.

A similar recall for more than 548,000 Ford vehicles was announced south of the border, citing an issue with the centre console’s sharp edges bubbling and peeling over time, leading to risk of injury.

According to the recall posted on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website on June 9, dealers will inspect and replace the centre consoles “as necessary” and “free of charge.”

Meanwhile, the same automaker issued another update to a recall in Canada for 240 Ford F-150 models from the year 2017, citing incorrect repairs completed by a dealer during a previous recall. The automaker has announced that “a second repair is required.”

“On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the instrument panel cluster screen not to display when the vehicle is started. As a result, you may not be able to see certain information about the vehicle, including the gear selection, speedometer, warning lights and malfunction tell-tales,” the second recall stated.

“Warnings, gauges, gear selection and tell-tales indicators that don’t display could increase the risk of a crash,” it added.

Owners will be advised to take their vehicle to a dealership to update the instrument panel cluster software.