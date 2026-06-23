Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2026 class

Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron (37) runs into Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) in Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron (37) runs into Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) in Montreal on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

TORONTO — Carey Price and Patrice Bergeron battled it out as rivals for Original Six franchises.

The former NHL stars with strong ties to Quebec also helped Canada succeed on the international stage.

Now the duo will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame together.

Price and Bergeron were among the class of 2026 announced Monday alongside Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley in the player category.

Brian Burke, meanwhile, will go in as a builder at November’s induction ceremony.

Price starred with the Montreal Canadiens for 15 seasons, while Bergeron suited up for 19 campaigns for the Boston Bruins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2026

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press