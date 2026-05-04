Windsor police say no major injuries were reported after a car plowed into a house in the 1300 block of Pillette Road early Sunday.

Residents of the house, located on the corner of Pillette and South National Street, were awakened shortly after 5 a.m. to a loud bang.

According to police, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the home.

Police also said the driver sustained superficial physical injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

No criminal code charges were laid, and the driver was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The cost of damage has not been determined.