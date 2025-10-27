Sarnia police say a suspect who was allegedly involved in a vehicle crash at a car wash last week has been arrested.

Anishinabek police located the accused Friday afternoon and she was transported and turned over to the Sarnia Police Service to be processed.

While in police custody and awaiting a bail hearing, the 62-year-old woman lunged at a special constable in a sudden and unprovoked attack while being delivered breakfast.

While awaiting backup, the special constable brought the accused to the ground until additional officers responded to bring her fully under control, according to police.

The woman suffered minor cuts to her head and received medical treatment. The special constable was uninjured.

The accused was additionally charged with assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.