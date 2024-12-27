A robbery involving the impersonation of police officers on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent is under investigation.

Around 9 p.m. Christmas night, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of the 401 near the 65 kilometre marker for a report of robbery.

Police say a person was stopped by two suspect vehicles, one with flashing red and blue lights in the windshield.

The complainant's vehicle was approached by two suspects while another remained in one of the suspect vehicles.

The complainant was directed to exit the vehicle and an interaction between the parties happened with the suspects fleeing the scene in both the suspect vehicles, including the complainant's vehicle.

The complainant was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, 6' 0" tall, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and a black ballistic styled vest and Handgun in a holster allegedly had a handgun in a holster.

The second suspect is desribed as a brown male in his 20s, 5'8" tall, wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and a black ballistic styled vest.

No description of the third suspect was provided.

The involved suspect vehicles were described as a black sedan with red/blue flashing lights in the windshield and a black SUV. No police markings were on either vehicle.

OPP Cst. Brett Phair told AM800 News that while the investigation is ongoing, preliminary information suggests this to be an isolated incident.

"Police impersonation is not a common or widespread issue for the OPP, however, it is considered a serious offence," Phair said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant at all times regarding their personal safety, including during their interactions with police," he said.

"If a member of the public suspects an individual is impersonating a police officer, or they feel unsafe, we encourage them to request identification, and/or call 911 to confirm the identity of the individual they are interacting with."