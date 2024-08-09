The streets of Windsor will come to life Friday with the return of the 9th annual Ouellette Car Cruise put on by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) .

Car enthusiasts are expected to first gather along the downtown riverfront celebrating Windsor's rich automotive history with the community.



"When I first came to Windsor, this was one of the events that I really enjoyed, it just really activates Ouellette," says DWBIA chair Chris MacLeod.

"It's great to see so many on patios and people out enjoying the summer weather and looking forward to having everybody comedown and have a great experience downtown."



He says the event kicks off at 1 p.m. with a wide aray of vehicles including street rods, muscle cars, vintage vehicles, and more.



"So you can come down all afternoon, enjoy looking at the cars on Festival Plaza. We also have a huge car club that's joining us this year as part of the event so there will be a lot of great cars to see downtown. More than even usual, so super excited for this year's event."



The car cruise will begin starting around 6 p.m. and this year the route will travel eastbound on Riverside Drive East to Pillette Road, down to Tecumseh Road East and back to Ouellette Avenue.



MacLeod says the day will finish off with a Car Cruise Block Party on Chatham Street West, with the road blocked off from Ouellette to Victoria Avenue.



"We're going to have a couple indy cars there that are on loan from the Detroit Grand Prix, which will be very cool. We've got some other special surprises in terms of some pretty cool cars that are going to be down there and that starts at 4 p.m. and that runs through until 11 p.m. We're going to have a band down there, country music."



More information can be found here: cruisinouellette.ca.

