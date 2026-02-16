OTTAWA — The reborn federal electric vehicle rebate program is set to launch today - but some of Canada's auto dealers say they're still out tens of thousands dollars from the last one.

Starting today, Canadians can access up to $5,000 in government rebates toward the purchase of a new electric vehicle, while plug-in hybrids are eligible for $2,500 in subsidies.

The return of the popular program is being welcomed by dealerships as a step in the right direction, but some have their guard up because the reimbursement system isn't up and running.

A sales manager at a Kia dealership in Grimsby, Ont., says the business is out $20,000 after staff realized a month ago they hadn't been reimbursed for vehicles sold in 2024.

Transport Canada refused to pay because the program ended a year ago.

Ottawa's kicked in $2.3 billion for the new incentive program.

A spokesperson for Canada's auto dealers association says that while it welcomes the return of incentives, dealerships still waiting to be paid from the previous program should be made whole.