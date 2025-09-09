No injuries are reported after a car smashed through the front entrance of a south Windsor restaurant.

Mohamad Mocheimech is owner of RoseCity Grill on Howard Avenue near Kenilworth Drive and says the incident happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m.

Mocheimech says one of his employees called him and said somebody drove through the front door.

He says he rushed to the restaurant, checked on everyone, waited for police and cleaned up until about 1 a.m.

Mocheimech says the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

"Luckily no one was in the front, they were in the back working," says Mocheimech. "We had a family that was sitting dining there maybe 10 minutes prior to that accident there, nobody got hurt. The driver also got out of it safe. We waited around until the police came and kind of cleaned up the mess all the way to 1 a.m. almost."

He says after talking to police, they think there's about $15,000 in damages.

"The whole front end of the store kind of got pushed in," he says. "Thank God the structure is still there and just kind of more cosmetics and glass."

Mocheimech says his staff is fine.

"Everybody was at first startled just because of the noise that was made from the impact and stuff," says Mocheimech.

He says the restaurant will remain open.

Moecheimech says the dining room is closed but the restaurant will continue to offer takeout.

RoseCity Grill opened in June 2023.