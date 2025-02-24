"Captain America: Brave New World" soared on opening weekend, but crash-landed in its second go-around with audiences.

"Brave New World," the latest sign that the Marvel machine isn't quite what it used to be, remained No. 1 at the box office in its second frame with $28.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

But after a debut of $100 million over four days and $88 million over three days, that meant a steep drop of 68%.

The biggest new release of the weekend was Oz Perkins' "The Monkey," the director's Stephen King-adapted follow-up to his 2024 horror hit, "Longlegs."

It opened with $14.2 million for Neon, the second-best debut for the indie distributor.