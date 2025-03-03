"Captain America: Brave New World" kept falling but still hovered above all others at a weak weekend box office.

The latest in the Disney-Marvel franchise brought in another $15 million according to studio estimates Sunday, when most of Hollywood's attention was on the Oscars.

The movie opened strongly last month with about $120 million, but began plunging in its second weekend.

This weekend's only significant new release, Focus Features' "Last Breath," earned just $7.8 million.

The based-on-a-true-story adventure starring Woody Harrelson is about a deep-sea diving mission that goes terribly wrong.

"The Monkey" was No. 3 in its second weekend.