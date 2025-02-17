"Captain America: Brave New World" is infusing some blockbuster cash into the North American box office.

The Walt Disney Co. said Sunday that the film earned an estimated $88.5 million over the weekend.

By the end of Monday's Presidents' Day holiday, it should hit $100 million domestically and $192.4 million globally.

Second place went to "Paddington in Peru," the third installment in the beloved franchise, which finally opened in North America this weekend with an estimated $13 million.

Sony's slasher "Heart Eyes" landed in third place with $10 million.

Fourth place went to "Dog Man" with $9.7 million.