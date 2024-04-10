(Detroit, MI) -- The Capitals are keeping their playoff hopes alive following a critical, 2-1 win over the Red Wings in Detroit.
Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin netted second-period goals.
Ovechkin became the first NHL player ever to score at least 30 goals in 18 seasons.
Washington now has 85 points and jumped Detroit for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Patrick Kane scored with two seconds left in the game for the Wings.
Detroit trails Washington by one point for the Wild Card spot.
— with files from MetroSource
Ovi rang in 852 for tonight's game-winning call#ALLCAPS | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/J0PWKuZKJQ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 10, 2024
Head coach Spencer Carbery’s full postgame media availability following tonight’s 2-1 win over the Red Wings.#CapsWings pic.twitter.com/JsDBCgLd8Q— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 10, 2024